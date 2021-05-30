file)

Two injured in Maple Ridge crash

Condition said to be serious, but not critical following Friday night crash

Two people were taken to hospital with what were described as serious but not critical injuries following a two-vehicle collision at 263 and Lougheed in Maple Ridge.

It happened around 10 p.m. Friday night near 263 Street and Lougheed Highway.

While an air ambulance was initially called in, the two ended up being transported by ground ambulance.

Traffic in the area was blocked off for several hours while police investigators remained at the scene.

