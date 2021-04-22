(File)

Two injured in rollover crash near Agassiz

One treated for serious, non-life threatening injuries

There were no life-threatening injuries following a rollover crash at Seabird Island.

Sgt. Mike Sargent of the Agassiz RCMP said police, Agassiz firefighters and B.C. Ambulance Service personnel responded to the scene at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21. At least one of the two male occupants was ejected from the vehicle that had rolled into the ditch.

Emergency personnel set up a landing zone at a nearby soccer field. Both males were treated at the scene and one was flown by air ambulance to hospital, where he was treated for serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Sargent said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Most Read