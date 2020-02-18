Two Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement trucks were lit on fire in the early morning hours of Friday, Feb. 14. (Facebook)

Two law enforcement trucks ‘deliberately’ set on fire in northern B.C., RCMP say

Police say they have video evidence of a person in the area of the truck fires

Mounties are looking for suspects after two Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement trucks were torched in Fort Nelson this weekend.

According to Fort Nelson RCMP, the two CVSE trucks were lit on fire in the early hours of Friday morning. The first was at the Woodlands Hotel just after 3:30 a.m., and while police were responding they received another call for CVSE truck on fire at a residential address on 43 Street.

Mounties believe both fires were deliberately set. Video evidence shows a person operating a snowmobile in the area at the time of both fires, RCMP said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Northern Rockies RCMP at 250-774-2700 or if they wish to remain anonymous, to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ALSO READ: Skull reconstruction gives new insight into unknown man found in B.C. cemetery

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Budget 2020: B.C. unveils new grant for students, phases out debt-relief program
Next story
Nanaimo man wins lotto, plans to buy $16,000 fridge

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows pickleball pro wins pair of medals in Toronto

Steve Deakin switched to the sport from tennis a couple years ago and never looked back

Maple Ridge wrestlers dominate provincials

‘Truly amazing,’ said Maple Ridge coach Bill McCrae

Looking Back: Student and youth protests go way back

Nothing new when it comes to carrying signs

LETTER: Pitt Meadows prof locks himself away to learn more about today’s budget

B.C. budget risks reducing life expectancy by over investing in medical care: Kershaw cites study

LETTER: ICBC changes a ‘breath of fresh air’

A Maple Ridge resident welcomes the new changes and impact on rates

VIDEO: 7 things you need to know about the 2020 B.C. budget

Surplus of $227 million with big spending on infrastructure and capital projects

New highway proposed between Alberta and B.C.

The route would connect Red Deer to Kamloops

What’s in a name? The story of Revelstoke’s Mt. Begbie

It’s likely the iconic peak had several Indigenous peoples’ names before settlers arrived

Budget 2020: B.C. Liberals blast ‘Netflix tax,’ lack of economic plan

ICBC rates still go up, except in election year, Shirley Bond says

Teen snowmobiler from Kelowna found after air force’s overnight search

The teen had been missing since just after 6 p.m. on Monday

Two law enforcement trucks ‘deliberately’ set on fire in northern B.C., RCMP say

Police say they have video evidence of a person in the area of the truck fires

Nanaimo man wins lotto, plans to buy $16,000 fridge

Curtis Wright a winner in Lotto 6/49 draw

Metro Vancouver wants the region to repurpose, donate, or repair used clothing

Textile mending workshops to be held across the Lower Mainland

Three protesters arrested after blocking driveway at premier’s home

Protestors claimed they would make a citizen’s arrest of the Premier, according to West Shore RCMP

Most Read