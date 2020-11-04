Images released by police in Ontario in March 2018 show the three men who assaulted a man with autism: (from left) Ronjot Dhami, Parmvir Chahil and Jaspaul Uppal.

Two Lower Mainland men sentenced for attack in Ontario of man with autism

Parmvir Chahil and Jaspaul Uppal receive 9 months; Ronjot Dhami previously sentenced

Two Lower Mainland men, including one from Abbotsford, have been sentenced to nine months in prison in relation to the 2018 unprovoked assault of a man with autism in Mississauga, Ont.

Parmvir Chahil and Jaspaul Uppal both pleaded guilty in February to aggravated assault and were sentenced on Monday (Nov. 9). In addition to their jail term, they were each given a year of probation and a 10-year weapons ban.

The two were among three men charged after a 29-year-old man with autism was attacked while sitting on the stairs of the Square One bus terminal in Mississauga on March 13, 2018.

Chahil and Uppal, both 21 at the time, along with Ronjot Dhami of Surrey, surrounded the victim and punched and kicked him several times before walking away.

NOTE: Footage may be disturbing to some viewers

The victim suffered a broken nose and facial cuts, police said at the time. Police then issued photos of the assailants and a video of the attack to try to identify the men.

The first man to be identified was Dhami, then 25, but he didn’t turn himself in to police until March 26, 2018.

Dhami later pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated assault, and was sentenced in November 2018 to time served and two years’ probation.

Chahil, who has strong ties to Abbotsford, was the second person identified and he was arrested on March 23, 2018 in Windsor, Ont.

Uppal, whose last known residence is not known, turned himself in to the Abbotsford Police Department in late-May of that year, and was transferred back to Ontario.

Chahil was believed to have been the target of a 2015 drive-by shooting in Abbotsford that killed innocent man Ping Shun Ao, 74, when he was struck by a stray bullet. Chahil was Ao’s next-door neighbour on Promontory Court.

No one has been charged in relation to Ao’s killing.

Jaspaul Uppal was seen leaving the Abbotsford Police Department in May 2018 en route to his transfer to the Vancouver Airport and then to Peel Regional Police. (Kevin MacDonald file photo)

