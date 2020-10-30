A Mercedes SUV is covered at a gas station in the Clayton area following a deadly shooting there on Sept. 28, 2019. (File photo)

A Mercedes SUV is covered at a gas station in the Clayton area following a deadly shooting there on Sept. 28, 2019. (File photo)

CRIME

Two men charged 13 months after shooting death at Surrey gas station

Dinner-hour shooting happened Sept. 28, 2019

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has announced charges in connection to what they called a “targeted shooting” of a 29-year-old man in Surrey last fall.

Kristijan Coric, a Surrey resident, was shot to death during the dinner-hour incident around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at a Clayton-area gas station in the 18600-block of Fraser Highway.

READ ALSO: One man dead after shooting in Surrey at Clayton-area gas station, Sept. 28, 2019

READ ALSO: ‘Targeted hit’ leaves man dead at Surrey gas station, police appeal for witnesses, Sept. 29, 2019

The windshield of black Mercedes-Benz G-Class vehicle, later covered with a tarp by police, had at least eight bullet holes in it. One witness said a masked suspect approached the vehicle and fired several shots before running from the scene.

On Friday (Oct. 30), IHIT announced charges against Carlos Nathaniel Monteith, 25, for first-degree murder, and Trion Demario Castello, 32, for accessory after the fact.

Sergeant Frank Jang of IHIT said Monteith was already in custody for “an unrelated matter,” and Castello was taken into custody Friday (Oct. 30).

Jang said an “influx” of information and dash-cam footage that came in from the public “proved very useful to our investigators.”

It was on Sept. 30, 2019 that IHIT appealed to the public for footage, releasing video surveillance of a person running across Fraser Highway. A couple of days later IHIT was looking for the drivers of a white SUV and a white Tesla sedan.

“We made the appeal to the community for witnesses, for dash-cam video and I’m pleased to say that the community responded.”

Jang said he couldn’t get into specifics about what was provided, but it was “significant information.”

READ ALSO: Tesla and SUV drivers likely saw Surrey shooting suspect, Oct. 2, 2019

READ ALSO: Police release video footage of Surrey shooting suspect, Sept. 30, 2019

(See videos posted below)

Meantime, Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko said the charges announced Friday would hopefully “go some distance in bringing comfort to the people of Surrey.”

“I think that many residents in Surrey are going to remember this incident … because it happened at 6 o’clock in the evening in a busy commercial area at a time when a lot of people were in the area just going about their daily business.”

She added the shooting impacted people’s feelings of safety, “particularly in Cloverdale.”


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

CloverdalecrimeSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
272 more COVID-19 cases for B.C., outbreak at oil sands project
Next story
Limit Halloween gatherings and don’t play with fireworks

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows RCMP Supt. Jennifer Hyland (middle) with Inspectors Wendy Mehat and Allison Good get in the spirit for a Halloween message. (Facebook)
Limit Halloween gatherings and don’t play with fireworks

Ridge Meadows RCMP and local fire chiefs with messages for Oct. 31

Maple Ridge writer Annette Fulford, pictured with one of her genealogy displays, is one of four authors participating in an Federation of British Columbia Writers panel discussion called Women Who Write About War on Thursday, Nov. 5. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge author featured in war writing discussion

Federation of British Columbia Writers is hosting an online event featuring local Annette Fulford

Ridge Meadows RCMP Superintendent Jennifer Hyland discusses Project Domino Effect at a press conference in February. (THE NEWS files)
Impaired driving up, downtown crime down says Maple Ridge’s top cop

Police chief Hyland reports to city council on crime and policing

Maple Ridge’s Tammy Clark shared this picture of a lone tree – bright red, orange, and yellow– popped against the partially snow covered mountain peaks in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
SHARE: A splash of colour against snow covered peaks

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

A few thousand pounds of non-perishable food was collected for the Friends In Need Food Bank by the younger students at Meadowridge School this month. (Meadowridge School/Special to The News)
Meadowridge students build ‘huge’ wall against hunger

Private Maple Ridge school collects thousands of pounds of non-perishables for the food bank

Physical distancing signs are a common sight in B.C. stores and businesses. THE CANADIAN PRESS
272 more COVID-19 cases for B.C., outbreak at oil sands project

Three new health care outbreaks, three declared over

A Mercedes SUV is covered at a gas station in the Clayton area following a deadly shooting there on Sept. 28, 2019. (File photo)
Two men charged 13 months after shooting death at Surrey gas station

Dinner-hour shooting happened Sept. 28, 2019

This house at 414 Royal Ave. became notorious for its residents’ and visitors’ penchant for attracting police. It was also the site of a gruesome torture in August 2018. It was demolished in 2019. KTW
6-year sentence for Kamloops man who helped carve ‘rat’ into flesh of fellow gang member

Ricky Dennis was one of three men involved in the August 2018 attack

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Among the pumpkin carvings created this year by Rick Chong of Abbotsford is this tribute to fallen officer Cont. Allan Young.
Abbotsford pumpkin carver’s creations include fallen police officer

Rick Chong carves and displays 30 pumpkins every year

An online fundraising campaign in support of the six-year-old boy, Edgar Colby, who was hit by a car on Range Road Oct. 25 has raised more than $62,000 in a day. (Submitted)
$62K raised in 1 day for boy in coma at BC Children’s after being hit by vehicle in Yukon

The boy’s aunt says the family is “very grateful” for the support they’ve received from the community

The Excelsior 4 are set to make their second court appearance in Abbotsford on Monday (Nov. 2). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
‘Excelsior 4’: Animal activists set to enter not guilty plea in Abbotsford hog farm case

Animal rights activists expected to plead not guilty to charges, protest for Vancouver scheduled

Dennis Cholowski shows off a Jordan 2 Retro Just Don Blue sneaker, the type of shoe only a true sneakerhead would appreciate. (Facebook photo)
VIDEO: Chilliwack Chiefs alum Dennis Cholowski shows off ‘sneakerhead’ collection

The Detroit Red Wing has been spending his NHL paycheques building up an impressive closet of shoes

Most Read