Two men charged after Hells Angel shot dead in South Surrey

Suminder Grewal, 43, was killed at a Starbucks drive-thru

Two men have been charged with first degree murder in connection to the South Surrey shooting death of Hells Angel Suminder Grewal.

Grewal, 43, was shot and killed in the 3000-block of 152 Street at 9:20 a.m., Aug. 2.

In a news release issued Saturday, RCMP say police were acting on information from the public when they found the suspect vehicle a short time after the shooting.

Calvin Powery-Hooker, 20, and Nathan De Jong, 21, have been charged with first-degree murder. RCMP said the two accused are known to police, and investigators are “firm in their belief” that it was a targeted incident.

RELATED: Shots fired in South Surrey

RELATED: Police identify victim in South Surrey drive-thru shooting

Powery-Hooker and De Jong are to appear before a judge in B.C. Provincial Court on Aug. 6.

According to IHIT, Grewal was a “well-established member of an organized crime group.”

A photograph of Grewal circulating online shows him wearing a Hells Angels jacket while posing with other members of the biker club. Saturday, Peace Arch News spoke to a White Rock man who had an interaction with Grewal one month ago, and he confirmed he’s part of the club.

A number of memorial social media posts have identified Grewal as a member of the Hardside Chapter.

“We urge anyone who had recent contact with Calvin Powery-Hooker and/or Nathan De Jong to contact (Integrated Homicide Investigation Team) as soon as possible,” IHIT Sgt. Frank Jang said in a news release. “IHIT is appealing to the public for dash cam video from drivers who were travelling along 152 Street between 32 Avenue and 96 Avenue around the time of the shooting.”

IHIT can be contacted at 1-877-551-IHIT or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

A person on Facebook, claiming to be associated with the Hells Angels, posted this in memory of Suminder Grewal (also known as “Allie” and “Ali”), who was shot dead at a Starbucks drive-thru on Friday, Aug. 2.

Previous story
9 killed in Ohio in second U.S. mass shooting within 24 hours
Next story
Sister: El Paso shooting victim, 25, ‘gave her life’ for son

Just Posted

A month to refill the creative well

Citizen Ink: It takes effort to switch off the cyber distractions

Chef Dez: Everything in moderation

One can savour all types of foods, not just the fatty ones

Maple Ridge cyclist wins silver in women’s team pursuit at Pan Am Games

Erin Atwell, from Saanich, didn’t expect to medal in her first-ever Pan Am Games

Maple Ridge victim of train accident recovering in hospital

Man was not homeless nor on drugs, says son in law

Maple Ridge track cyclist advances to gold medal round at Pan Am Games

Saanich’s Erin Attwell, Maple Ridge’s Maggie Coles-Lyster chase team pursuit gold

‘Larry loves you’: 3,000 strangers text B.C. woman for 30th anniversary gift

Larry Steiner didn’t expect his insanely romantic and creative idea would go viral – but it did

One child a year dies after being stuck in hot car on average, Canadian study says

Forgetfulness played a role in four of the six deaths recorded between 2013 and 2018

Two men charged after Hells Angel shot dead in South Surrey

Suminder Grewal, 43, was killed at a Starbucks drive-thru

9 killed in Ohio in second U.S. mass shooting within 24 hours

Ohio shooting came hours after a man opened fire in a crowded El Paso, Texas, shopping area, leaving 20 dead

B.C. owner of horse that died of heart attack wants drivers to slow down

Animal dies after truck driver insists on passing in community of McLure, near Kamloops

RCMP call in dive team to search for BC fugitives near Gillam

Divers will arrive overnight, search for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky in morning

Group builds a ‘loo with a view’ of Fraser Valley vista along trail in Hope

Summer trail crew builds privacy into the Lookout Loo

Daughter of Lower Mainland fire captain remains in coma after fatal crash

Burnaby Fire Department has started a GoFundMe to assist the family

Canadian resident imprisoned in Iran since 2008 returns after escape

Saeed Malekpour, a Victoria web programmer, escaped through undisclosed third country

Most Read