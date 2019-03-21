Two men charged in Lower Mainland grocery store stabbing in 2018

Coquitlam RCMP say the incident is ‘believed to be targeted’

Two men have been charged for a 2018 stabbing at a Coquitlam grocery stabbing.

Desmond Gary Russell, a 22-year-old from Surrey, is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of assault causing bodily harm, after an investigation into a stabbing at a grocery store in the 3000-block of Lougheed Highway on Aug. 2, 2018.

Along with Russell, 22-year-old Vancouver resident Deshawn van Nguyen (also known as Deshawn Quesnelle) has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of assault causing bodily harm.

Coquitlam RCMP said in a release Thursday (March 21) that the incident happened around 4:15 p.m. when two suspects allegedly attacked two other men.

RCMP said the victims received “serious but not life-threatening injuries,” adding that both suspects are known to police “and the attack is believed to be targeted.”

“As police we understand how upsetting these public incidents can be,” said Corporal Michael McLaughlin with Coquitlam RCMP. “Thorough investigations take time but we want people to know that we don’t let these incidents slide. We are always working to keep our community safe.”


