Two men facing attempted murder, firearms charges after New Westminster shooting

Police said the charges were connecting to shots fired around 4:40 p.m. at 9 Street and St. Andrews Street

Two New Westminster men are facing charges after a shooting in the city on July 22.

In a Tuesday news release, police said the charges were connecting to shots fired around 4:40 p.m. at 9 Street and St. Andrews Street.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Ahmed Tahir, 18, and Matin Ghulam, 23, have each been charged with attempt to commit murder, discharging a firearm with intent and possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to call 604-525-5411, quoting file number 2019-13117.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.