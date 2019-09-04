Surrey RCMP investigate the scene of a “targeted” shooting in Fraser Heights on Sept. 3, in the 15900-block of 111th Avenue. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

Two men hurt in ‘targeted’ Surrey shooting

Police say there are ‘no indications of a continued risk’ to the public

Two men were hurt in what police are calling a “targeted” shooting in Fraser Heights Tuesday afternoon.

Surrey RCMP responded to multiple reports of gunfire at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Sept. 3, in the 15900-block of 111th Avenue.

Officers arrived and found two men suffering from “apparent gun-shot wounds.”

Police say both men were taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Footage from the scene shows a black Chrysler 300 riddled with bullet holes, sitting on a grass lawn in a residential area.

According to a Black Press freelancer at the scene, “two victims were shot while in a Chrysler 300 that was on 111th Ave then sped off and crashed onto the lawn of a home on 150th Street.”

Surrey RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit is investigating.

“Early indications are that this was a targeted incident,” according to an RCMP press release. “While the public was placed at risk as this incident unfolded, there are no indications of a continued risk.”

READ ALSO: Police investigating after bullet-marred vehicles located in South Surrey

SEE ALSO: Police in Surrey ask for help identifying car and people of interest in shooting

The area surrounding this incident was blocked off to the public while police gathered evidence and information.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit solvecrime.ca.

Surrey RCMP say there have been 30 reports of shots fired the city so far this year, which they say is on par with 2018. There were 38 shootings in Surrey in 2018, and 59 in 2017. In 2016 there were 61 and in 2015 there were 88.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
Student groups launch nationwide get-out-the-vote push ahead of federal campaign
Next story
Removing the stigma: CDC wants you to talk about sex as STIs continue to surge in B.C.

Just Posted

Interfor closing B.C.’s historic Hammond Cedar sawmill

Century-old mill part of company’s coastal reorganization

Three fire calls over long weekend in Maple Ridge

Firefighters called to townhouse, car and shed fires

Police watch for school-zone speeders

Back to school, cops ensuring Maple Ridge motorists stop when school buses stop

Busy road works this year in Maple Ridge

City says weather has been good for construction

New school safety notification system in Maple Ridge district

‘Lockdown’ joined by new terms like ‘Shelter in Place’

VIDEO: Man charged after scorpions, spiders and more seized from B.C. home

Victoria Bug Zoo to begin adopting out some of the critters Sept. 4

Police shoot and kill aggressive dog in Prince Rupert

Police and the City said the dog posed an immediate threat toward members of the public

Blood cancer survival rate rising fastest, Canadian stats find

Cancer survival rates have increased by eight percentage points since the early 1990s

Should B.C. drivers be warned before heading into cellphone dead zones on rural highways?

Stretch of highway longest without cell service in B.C.

Three Canadian cities crack top 10 list of most liveable places: report

The index is calculated based on five metrics

Removing the stigma: CDC wants you to talk about sex as STIs continue to surge in B.C.

Social changes, increases testing all contribute to higher STI rates

No parole for 15 years for B.C. mother who killed young daughter

Lisa Batstone smothered eight-year-old Teagan to death in 2014

Stress about personal finances hinders performance at work: Canadian survey

The survey also found 43 per cent would have trouble if their paycheque was delayed by a week

Bank of Canada holds interest rate as it takes stock of trade war impacts

The move kept the central bank’s overnight rate at 1.75 per cent

Most Read