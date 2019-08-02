Police officers stand in a cordoned-off portion of the parking lot at Southpoint Exchange in South Surrey, in front of a drive-thru lane where one man was shot and killed in what RCMP are calling a targeted incident. (Nick Greenizan photo)

Two men in custody after fatal Lower Mainland drive-thru shooting

Police say suspects initially fled from the scene

A man is dead after a shooting at a drive thru in a South Surrey shopping centre Friday morning (Aug. 2).

Corporal Elenore Sturko said the incident happened in the 3000-block of 152nd Street in the Southpoint shopping centre. She said one person was shot.

Surrey RCMP, according to a news release Friday, responded to a report of shots fired in the drive-thru of an Envision Financial at approximately 9:20 a.m.

When officers arrived, police said they found a man “suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.”

Emergency Health Services responded, but “despite all attempts to revive the individual, the male succumbed to his injuries,” RCMP said.

The two suspects, according to police, initially fled the scene in a vehicle and then on foot. The two are now in custody.

A reporter at the shooting location said there is still a heavy police presence at the shopping centre, with at least six police vehicles. Police and BC Ambulance Service are on scene.

Police said that while the investigation is in its early stages, “initial indications are that this is a targeted incident.”

Surrey RCMP will be working with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) as the investigation progresses.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to solvecrime.ca.

As of Aug. 2, there had been 23 reports of shots fired in Surrey so far this year, which police say is a 21 per cent decrease from this time in 2018. There were 38 shootings in Surrey in 2018, and 59 in 2017. In 2016 there were 61 and in 2015 there were 88.

Shots fired – 2019
