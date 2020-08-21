(Black Press Media file)

Two men in hospital after ‘aggravated assault’ in Port Kells

Police still investigating if any weapons were involved in the incident on the Surrey/Langley border

Surrey RCMP is investigating after two men were sent to hospital following an “aggravated assault” in the Port Kells area Thursday evening.

Around 8:40 p.m. on Aug. 20, police received a report of “a fight involving a group of what appeared to be around a dozen people,” according to a release from Surrey RCMP Friday.

The incident happened around 190th Street and 96th Avenue, Surrey RCMP Cpl. Elenore Sturko said.

Two men, police said, received “serious” injuries during the alleged fight and were then transported to hospital by BC Ambulance Services.

One man is in “critical condition,” while the other is in “serious condition,” Surrey RCMP added.

Their injuries were not specified.

Sturko said officers are still investigating where any weapons were involved.

The Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit has taken conduct of this investigation and is asking anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if you wish to make an anonymous report, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.

• Got a news tip. Email us at editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

