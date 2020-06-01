Two more cases of COVID-19 infections were reported by the Langley Lodge on Monday, June. 1. (Langley Advance Times/File)

Two more COVID-19 cases reported by Langley long term care facility

One resident, one staffer have tested positive for the coronavirus

Two more COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Langley Lodge care home.

A statement issued late Monday afternoon, June 1, said one additional resident and one staff member tested positive as a result of facility testing of asymptomatic residents and staff on May 28 and 29.

READ MORE: Langley Lodge ordered to swab all residents staff, new cases discovered

Family of the resident has been notified, said the joint statement by CEO Debra Hauptman and medical director Dr. Mitchell Fagan.

Langley Lodge has suffered 22 deaths of residents due to the coronavirus. There are current six “active cases,” the facility reported.

Staff are working to transfer COVID-positive residents to one unit, “where we can intensify resources and minimize further exposures,” the online statement said.

READ ALSO: B.C.’s top doctor urges caution for protesters amid 24 COVID-19 cases, 1 death in two days

A specialized ultraviolet germ sterilization machine has been deployed in high priority areas and will continue to be used throughout the next few weeks.

“We are very thankful to have access to this machine during this outbreak,” the statement said.

All residents continue to be confined to their rooms and are receiving tray meal service.

“This population are in long term care due to complex health conditions, advanced age and dementia. They are in the highest risk group for COVID-19, and there is no vaccine and no treatment or cure. We are providing compassionate end of life care for those who are not recovering from this deadly virus.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s top doctor urges caution for protesters amid 24 COVID-19 cases, 1 death in two days

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Maple Ridge rock garden symbolizes transplant patient’s gratitude

Recipient Geoff Dunsire and donor Debi Pearce have create a special tribute to B.C.’s transplant team

Pair of Maple Ridge wrestlers earns full ride at SFU

Marquesis Haintz and Ryan Hicks are two of B.C.s top young grapplers

VIDEO: What returning to school may look like in Ridge Meadows

In-class instruction resumes June 1

Maple Ridge boy to receive Difference Maker of the Year Award from the Rick Hansen Foundation

Brody Moore will receive the award during AccessAbility Week

Pitt Meadows man vying for a spot in Toastmasters world finals

Stefano Cossalter’s speech about perspective won the District 21 finals

VIDEO: A Vancouver Island black bear takes weekend nap in eagle tree

Videos captured by Terry Eissfeldt shows the bear arriving Saturday night and sleeping in on Sunday

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Two more COVID-19 cases reported by Langley long term care facility

One resident, one staffer have tested positive for the coronavirus

B.C.’s top doctor urges caution for protesters amid 24 COVID-19 cases, 1 death in two days

One senior has died in long-term care over past 48 hours

George Floyd asphyxiated by sustained pressure: family autopsy

Death sparked a wave of protests across the U.S. and abroad

Suspect sought in alleged assault, hate crime on Metro Vancouver bus: transit police

The woman then allegedly punched the teenager in the head multiple times

COVID-19: B.C. commercial landlords can’t evict if they decline rent assistance

Emergency order ‘incentive’ for federal program, Carole James says

B.C. Hockey League prepping for 2020-21

League reviewing different scenarios and start times in compliance with provincial regulations

Investigators probe death of CN employee at Surrey rail yard

Transportation Safety Board is investigating an ‘occurrence that took place during switching operations’

Most Read