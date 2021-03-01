COVID-19. (Pixabay)

Two more Maple Ridge schools have COVID-19 exposures

Cases at Eric Langton elementary and Maple Ridge secondary

There are two new COVID-19 exposures at Maple Ridge schools, Fraser Health is reporting on Monday.

The health authority reports exposures to people with confirmed cases of the virus at Maple Ridge secondary on Feb. 23, and at Ecole Eric Langton elementary on Feb. 22 and 23.

School outbreaks, which could involve multiple cases, are reported by the health authority as exposure events.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 vaccination set to start for B.C. seniors aged 80-plus

Fraser Health has initiated contact tracing to identify individuals who need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms. Those households that do not receive a phone call or letter should continue having students attend school. Those students and staff who show symptoms must stay home.

READ ALSO: Fraser Health declares COVID-19 outbreaks at Chilliwack General and Surrey Memorial

The school district also asks students and staff to do a daily health assessment, which can be found on the district’s website at www.sd42.ca.

Most Read