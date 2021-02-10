Two more schools in Maple Ridge exposed to COVID-19

Two more schools in Maple Ridge have been exposed to COVID-19, bringing the number listed by Fraser Health as having exposure events this week to five.

Both Maple Ridge secondary and c’usqunela elementary were added to the list of schools where a person with a confirmed case of COVID-19 was at the facility.

These were added to three elementary schools listed earlier in the week: Alouette, Golden Ears and Laity View elementary schools.

The date of exposure for Maple Ridge secondary was Jan. 29, and for c’usqunela a total of eight days, from Jan. 26-28 and from Feb. 1-5.

Letters about these exposures have been sent to families at the schools from both School District 42 and Fraser Health.

Fraser Health has started contact tracing to identify any individuals who need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms.

Fraser Health says no action is required unless parents are contacted by Public Health or are otherwise directed by school officials. Public Health will contact parents directly in case of any school exposure involving their child.

The school district advises if families do not receive a phone call or letter, their child should continue attending school, and continue to do the daily health assessment protocols, which can be found on the district website.

Students and staff who show even the mildest symptoms must stay home, says the district.