The proposed site is located north of the Lougheed Highway on the border with Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

Two new car dealerships proposed in Pitt Meadows

Lot beside Golden Ears Way, bordering Maple Ridge

Pitt Meadows council is asking city staff to take a second look at plans for a pair of new car dealerships proposed for Golden Ears Way.

The dealerships would be located on a triangular lot at 12150 Golden Ears Way, bordered by the Lougheed Highway, and accessed via the controlled intersection north of the Golden Ears Bridge. The site is a 3.5 hectare property that was formerly part of the Meadow Gardens Golf Club, but was severed when the bridge was built in 2007.

Edmonton-based AutoCanada would put both GM and Volkswagen dealerships on the site. The two separate buildings would each be two storeys, with space for showrooms, offices and service bays. The VW dealership would be 3,100 square meters over both levels, and the GM dealership 2,600 square meters.

The last city council approved rezoning of the property for a dealership in 2017. The development was before council again on March 9 for a development permit application, and staff recommended issuance of the permit.

Councillors expressed concerns. They referred the issue back to staff, for more information about the intersection design and lot access. Staff noted this work is being overseen by TransLink and the provincial Ministry of Transportation.

The eastern border of the lot borders Maple Ridge, and councillors Mike Hayes and Bob Meachen expressed concern that two-storey commercial buildings would be installed near subdivision homes.

“The houses to the east are in Maple Ridge, but we still owe a fiduciary obligation to them,” noted Mayor Bill Dingwall, and said the planning department should ensure there is a high buffer.

The issue will come back to council for a development permit, possibly as soon as the next meeting on April 13.

AutoCanada is a group with 68 franchised dealerships.

