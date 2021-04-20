Two new Maple Ridge schools have COVID-19 exposures

There have been two new schools added to the list of those in School District 42 with COVID-19 exposures.

Fraser Health now lists Alouette elementary and Maple Ridge secondary among the facilities that have been exposed to persons with confirmed cases of the virus.

The exposure at Alouette was on April 6-9, 12, and 13. At Maple Ridge secondary it was April 9.

Including private school Maple Ridge Christian, there are now 10 schools in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows listed by Fraser Health as having had exposure events.

Fraser Health has initiated contact tracing to identify individuals who need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms. Those households that do not receive a phone call or letter should continue having students attend school. Those students and staff who show symptoms must stay home.