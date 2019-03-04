Two police officers badly hurt after B.C. hit-and-run

Officers with integrated police dog unit were seriously injured when their parked vehicle was hit

Two police officers are in hospital after a hit-and-run in Burnaby.

A parked police vehicle was struck in the 5,000 block of North Fraser Way, near North Fraser Crescent, around 12 p.m. on Monday.

READ MORE: Saanich cop narrowly missed when driver hit parked police car

The two officers, who are part of the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service, were standing outside the vehicle and seriously hurt.

One of the officers is from the Abbotsford Police Department, while the other is with the RCMP.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9511.

The public is asked to stay away from the area.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Two police officers are in the hospital after their vehicle was struck in Burnaby on March 4, 2019. (Shane MacKichan)

Two police officers are in the hospital after their vehicle was struck in Burnaby on March 4, 2019. (Shane MacKichan)

Previous story
Small business to get rebates for some of the cost of energy efficiency projects
Next story
B.C. MP named as interim Treasury Board president after another cabinet resignation

Just Posted

Emergency shelter takes in 35 from Maple Ridge homeless camp

Fire commissioner orders clearing of Anita Place

Two Maple Ridge students awarded Horatio Alger Canadian Scholarship

The scholarships were awarded to 160 Canadian students

Maple Ridge wants ideas on fibre optic

Seeking expressions of interest on light-speed communications

New fire chief chosen for the City of Pitt Meadows

Recruitment for the position spanned several provinces

Minister frustrated by housing issue in Maple Ridge

Comments at opening of housing in Vancouver

Two police officers badly hurt after B.C. hit-and-run

Officers with integrated police dog unit were seriously injured when their parked vehicle was hit

Retired NHL players drafted by cannabis company project

Alumni group is part of a study on whether CBD-based products can reduce risks of brain disorders

B.C. MP named as interim Treasury Board president after another cabinet resignation

Jane Philpott resigned the position this morning over government’s handling of the SNC-Lavalin affair

Shares owned by B.C. polygamist Winston Blackmore up for auction

Assets owned by Bountiful leader to be auctioned off to repay creditors, says bailiff company

Alberta ice climber helping climate science research

Will Gadd plans to climb 100 metres down a Greenland ice sheet

Man to be sentenced for indecent phone calls across B.C.

Joel Perry pleaded guilty to harassing women in White Rock, Surrey and Langley

Trudeau dismisses China report anonymously accusing Kovrig, Spavor of espionage

Canadians arrested in December by Chinese authorities accused of violating national security

Jane Philpott resigns from Trudeau cabinet

Treasury Board president writes in open letter she’s leaving because of SNC-Lavalin affair fallout

B.C. gets $5.3 million to work against gangs and guns

Federal funds to assist with gun lab, grants for at-risk communities

Most Read