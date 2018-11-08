Currently, there is a two ferry wait on the Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen route with the 5 p.m. and the 7 p.m. ferries full. (BC Ferries photo)

Two sailing wait for Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen ferry

5 p.m. and 7 p.m. ferries full, 9 p.m. almost full

Those trying to get off Vancouver Island Thursday evening on the Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen ferry route have a two-sailing wait ahead, according to the current conditions noted on BC Ferries’ website.

Currently, the 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. ferries are full, and the 9 p.m. is almost at capacity.

BC Ferries not as full as reported due to ability to book consecutive sailings

BC Ferries predicted the conditions in their traffic forecast for Remembrance Day weekend, labelling these times “very busy.”

Debit now accepted onboard BC Ferries

The website also said, “While the information presented on our Current Conditions pages reflects vehicle traffic, it is also a good indicator of overall passenger loads. Customers without vehicles are encouraged to consider this information as they plan their travels with BC Ferries.”

 

keri.coles@blackpress.ca
