Two separate incidents draw RCMP to Golden Ears

Ridge Meadows RCMP converged on to Pitt Meadows for several hours Friday afternoon to investigate a pedestrian-motor vehicle collision on the Golden Ears Bridge and later, the separate, unrelated discovery of a body, farther north near Golden Ears Way and Wildwood Crescent.

Read more: Pedestrian struck on Golden Ears Way in Maple Ridge

Const. Julie Klaussner said that the man injured in the motor vehicle collision was 50 years old and taken to hospital with serious injuries and that a motorist is cooperating with police.

The collision happened in the southbound lanes of the bridge near Airport Way, at about 1:48 p.m. Four B.C. Emergency Health Services ambulances responded, as well as fire and police.

Read more: Body discovered Friday in Pitt Meadows

WorkSafe BC has confirmed it’s investigating the incident and that it involved a maintenance worker.

Later that afternoon, at about 4 p.m., the body was found in the area of Wildwood Crescent.

Klaussner said that investigation is in its early stages and attempts are being made through forensics, with results not expected until the end of next month.

“At this time, it is an isolated incident and foul play is not suspected,” Klaussner said.

The B.C. Coroner’s Service is investigating but no other information has been released.



pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter