Two stabbed in Maple Ridge, RCMP ask for witnesses

Ridge Meadows RCMP are seeking any witnesses who may have seen or heard anything in relation to a stabbing incident on Sunday night.

On May 2 at approximately 10:30 p.m., Ridge Meadows RCMP received a call from BC Ambulance services stating they were responding to a medical incident in the 21000 block area of Cook Avenue, where two people had suffered injuries consistent with stab wounds.

Police arrived at the home, and learned two men had gotten into an altercation with the residents and assaulted a man and a woman. The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to recover. The woman was treated for a minor injury. The home is known to police, said Const. Julie Klaussner.

The only suspect description provided to police is one man was heavy set and the other was average build. Both men were wearing masks.

The early investigation has revealed this to be a targeted incident, specific to that residence, and the greater public is not in danger, added Klaussner.

Police are interested in speaking with anyone in the area who may have seen or heard anything from around the time of the incident.

Witnesses can call police at 604-463-6251. If you wish to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a TIP online at www.solvecrime.ca. Crime Stoppers may pay a reward of up to $2000 if your information leads to an arrest and conviction.