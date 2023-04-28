Two suspects arrested for fraud in Maple Ridge

Police have arrested two suspects who were allegedly trying to fraudulently buy a luxury vehicle from a Maple Ridge car dealership.

The Ridge Meadows RCMP Street Enforcement Unit (SEU) is continuing to investigate the attempted purchase that occurred on Tuesday, April 25. At approximately 8:30 p.m., the SEU arrested the two suspects.

Nearly a year ago, a Vancouver Island resident reported stolen identification, but there was no unusual activity until the last few weeks. The car dealership noticed suspicious activity when someone was attempting to purchase a luxury vehicle online, and notified the Ridge Meadows RCMP. SEU then strategically positioned themselves to catch the two suspects “red-handed,” say police.

Charges against the two suspects are pending.

Police are reminding the public to be vigilant about protecting personal items such as wallets and ID cards, as identity theft remains a very serious issue – even months after the theft, said RCMP Sgt. Amanda Harnett in a press release.

In order for law enforcement to combat fraud and cybercrime, it is essential that those who experience, or fall victim, report it to local police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC). Local police are positioned to investigate the incident and the CAFC supports law enforcement by sharing information collected through the reports.

The RCMP offers safety tips to protect yourself from Frauds and Scams.