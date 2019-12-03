Traffic was backed up for miles outside of Westwold Tuesday as Highway 97 was closed following alleged shots fired. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)

Two suspects in custody following alleged shooting in north Okanagan

RCMP have two suspects in custody

UPDATE 2 p.m. Dec. 3:

Traffic is finally crawling through Westwold following a police incident this morning that shut down Highway 97.

The highway has been re-opened to single-lane alternating traffic.

The opening, shortly before 2 p.m., follows the closure which began Tuesday morning around 10 a.m.

………………………………..

UPDATE 12:15 p.m. Dec. 3:

RCMP have a man and woman in custody as a result of a dynamic incident which quickly unfolded Tuesday morning in Falkland and Westwold.

North Okanagan RCMP were notified of a suspicious vehicle in the Falkland area just before 8 a.m. Dec. 3.

“RCMP officers controlled access to the highway and strategically set up roadblocks in an attempt to safely stop the vehicle,” said Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “The driver failed to stop for police and allegedly fired shots from the vehicle as it fled from our officers, posing a serious risk to public safety.”

With the use of a tire deflation device, police officers were able to bring the vehicle to a stop just east of Westwold, where two occupants were taken into custody without further incident. North Okanagan RCMP were assisted by the Southeast District Emergency Response Team (SED ERT), RCMP Police Dog Services, and a RCMP fixed wing aircraft from Kelowna Air Services.

The suspect male was in the Petro-Canada gas station store in Falkland at 9:24 a.m., according to an employee, who thought he came from Vernon. RCMP called the store at 9:26 a.m. and advised them to lockdown.

“This has never happened before and normally when the highway closes its an accident,” said the employee, who figured the highway would be closed all day.

Out of an abundance of caution RCMP also ordered the lock down of Westwold Elementary School. That order has since been lifted.

RCMP are not aware of any serious injuries as a result of this dynamic police incident at this time.

Highway 97 remains closed to traffic between Falkland and Westwold while the scene is processed by RCMP. Motorists are urged to monitor DriveBC for further updates.

“I can’t even see the end of the lineup,” said Caitlin Clow, Morning Star reporter on scene and stuck in traffic.

“There are people out and about walking around.

“There is traffic coming through on the other side, but it could be people turning around.”

The investigation is in its initial stages and no further information is being released at this time.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has video regarding it is asked to contact the North Okanagan RCMP at 250-546-3028.

……………………………………………

A police incident has closed Highway 97 in both directions in Westwold between Monte Lake and Falkland.

“Police have the suspects after many shots fired in a field in Westwold,” one local reported on Facebook.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said Highway 97 is closed between Falkland and Westwold and no detour is available.

“Please make alternate travel plans,” RCMP said.

There are reports of approximately a dozen RCMP vehicles and a helicopter in the area.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

