Transit Police are looking for this man in connection with an alleged assault on the SkyTrain in October. (Metro Vancouver Transit Police)

Two teen boys assaulted on SkyTrain

The two boys, 14 and 16 years old, were allegedly assaulted on Oct. 4

Transit police are looking for a man after two teenagers were assaulted on the SkyTrain last month.

The boys, 14 and 16 years old, were attacked on the SkyTrain on Oct. 4 at 12:15 p.m. as it travelled from Moody Centre Station to Coquitlam Central Station, police said Wednesday.

A man onboard believed the teens had been staring at him, police said.

The man got angry, punched one of the boys in the face, bruising his eye, and then tried to punch the other, causing the boy to hit his head on the wall of the SkyTrain car.

He left the train at Coquitlam Centre Station.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man with a slender build, black hair, dark facial hair and wearing a grey hoodie, grey pants, running shoes and dark sunglasses.

Anyone who recognizes him or who saw the incident is asked to call police at 604-515-8300 or text 87-77-77, citing file No. 2018-18399.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Leisure Centre opening delayed until summer
Next story
First Nations Health Authority launches campaign on cannabis use

Just Posted

Building a dementia-friendly Maple Ridge

Two walkability studies were conducted to examine whether the community is dementia-friendly

Christmas decor up ahead of schedule in Maple Ridge

No lights will be up where construction is taking place along Lougheed Highway

UPDATE: Worker survives being hit by dump truck

WorksafeBC investigating ‘workplace accident’ in Maple Ridge

Carols and coffee for Christmas in Maple Ridge

Free event is open to all

Maple Ridge wins big at 2nd annual Women Influencers Awards

Five winners from Maple Ridge

Did you get the message? Canada tests its emergency alert system

Phones, radio and television stations expected to light up with emergency message

B.C. ferry workers’ union fights for right to strike

Union in Vancouver Nov. 27-28 for B.C. Supreme Court hearing

Koi rescued at Vancouver Chinese garden; otter not seen for days

Otter hasn’t been seen since Saturday after eating a total of 11 koi

Orca calf found dead on Vancouver Island coast was only a few days old

Necropsy results show the calf may have died from maternal separation or other factors

Humpback found dead near BC Ferries terminal killed by ship strike, DFO says

The whale was found floating by the Tsawwassen ferry terminal on Nov. 16

First Nations Health Authority launches campaign on cannabis use

Ad messages focused on harm reduction for youth and women who are breastfeeding or pregnant

Two teen boys assaulted on SkyTrain

The two boys, 14 and 16 years old, were allegedly assaulted on Oct. 4

Police recovering body from water near Tsawwassen First Nation

DPD, Vancouver police marine units and the coroner are all on scene

Jeopardy responds to William Shatner tweet about word invented by B.C. 6-year-old

Jeopardy questions from Nov. 20 spur Twitter support for levidrome

Most Read