Two trucks crash in Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford

A truck ended up in the ditch following a collision Friday morning in Abbotsford.
The collision took place at about 8:40 a.m. in the area of Arnold and Vye roads in southeast Abbotsford, an area that has seen a large amount of crashes.
Emergency workers could be heard saying that a driver had suffered a “pretty serious eye injury,” and an ambulance quickly left the scene.
One tanker-type truck with a similar tanker-type trailer was seen in the ditch, with the trailer appearing detached from the truck.
Another truck, a flatbed, was seen with damage to the front passenger side of the fender.
The extent of any injuries is currently unknown.
More to come…
Just overheard someone mention a "pretty serious eye injury," and an ambulance rushed off. pic.twitter.com/qMGzBnoL5K
— ᵈᵘˢᵗⁱⁿ ᵍᵒᵈᶠʳᵉʸ (@dustinrgodfrey) May 10, 2019