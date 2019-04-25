Four units damaged in Abbotsford apartment fire

Quick action from fire rescue service halted blaze from spreading beyond two damaged units

UPDATE: 9:50 a.m.

A total of four units were damaged in an apartment fire on Tims Street Wednesday night across from a local fire hall.

Assistant chief Craig Leighton with the Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service said of those four units, two received direct fire damage, while two units below the unit where the fire originated received smoke and water damage to some degree.

Occupants of three of those units, who were inside the units at the time of the fire, were put up in hotel rooms for emergency shelter, Leighton said, also commending paramedics for their work with patients.

Crews were called to the scene at 10 p.m., and Leighton said crews were on scene for about four hours, until 2 a.m.

Nobody was injured in the fire, and investigators are currently probing for the cause of the blaze.

–-

ORIGINAL:

Two units were damaged in an apartment fire on Tims Street, across from a local fire hall.

The Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service noticed the fire from the hall at 10 p.m. and jumped into action, quelling the blaze before it could spread beyond the two units impacted.

The two impacted units were at the top (third) floor of the building, and a witness said he noticed the flames out his window while he was playing video games.

“It wasn’t good to look out the window to, that’s for sure,” the witness said.

It’s not immediately clear whether anyone was inside either of the apartments at the time of the fire, nor the cause of the blaze.

Report an error or send us your tips, photos and video.
Dustin Godfrey | Reporter

