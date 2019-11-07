Vancouver Police Department. (Black Press Media files)

Two Vancouver police officers accused of ‘excessive force’ when entering family home

Police complaint commissioner will hold a public hearing

The police complaint commissioner is investigating after complaints that two Vancouver police officers used excessive force when they entered a family’s home.

In a Thursday news release, the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner said it would be holding a public hearing into the conduct of Const. Eric Ludeman and Const. Neil Logan. The complaint against the two men alleges they used “excessive use of force and improper entry” to get into the home of Vladamir Tchaikoun and his family.

The public hearing comes after a Victoria Police Department investigation found that although the officer’s entry was unlawful, it did not constitute misconduct.

Because he was not allowed to speak at the discipline hearing, Tchaikoun asked for a public hearing. Retired provincial court judge Carol Baird Ellan has been appointed to adjudicate the proceedings, but a date has yet to be determined.

Deputy police complain commissioner Andrea Spindler said Tchaikoun’s injuries were “serious.”

“The commissioner determined that a full public accounting of this matter under oath was necessary to both seek the truth and maintain public confidence in the Vancouver Police Department,” Spindler noted.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Surrey RCMP seize cannabis edibles and cannabis vape products during traffic stop
Next story
Developer, government deny negligence in Sechelt sinkhole lawsuit

Just Posted

Flames face Whalers Friday night

Maple Ridge’s opponent has an identical record, but a different style

Maple Ridge actress creates award-winning web series

The dramatic comedy explores a world of virtual reality and video games

Maple Ridge conservation group takes legal action against city

ARMS says proposed riverfront subdivision threatens salmon habitat

PHOTOS: Maple Ridge honours 100-year-old Second World War gunner

Fred Moritz was awarded a medal by King George IV for taking down a German night fighter plane

New banners honour Pitt Meadows veterans

Family members appreciate display for Remembrance Day service

VIDEO: Surgical objects left in patients on the rise in Canada, data shows

553 foreign items — such as sponges and medical instruments — were left behind over a two-year period

Nude Surrey swims making waves again

Concern is being raised about children participating in the SkinnyDippers swims at Newton Wave Pool

85 passengers aboard BC Ferries vessel stranded for hours due to mechanical issue

The Salish Raven cancelled sailings between Swartz Bay and the Southern Gulf Islands

Family renews appeal for tips in Lower Mainland after Terrace man killed in hit-and-run

Suspects and witnesses are believed to be Lower Mainland residents

Developer, government deny negligence in Sechelt sinkhole lawsuit

Homes in a Sechelt neighbourhood were evacuated due to a sinkhole in February 2019

Two Vancouver police officers accused of ‘excessive force’ when entering family home

Police complaint commissioner will hold a public hearing

Surrey RCMP seize cannabis edibles and cannabis vape products during traffic stop

Edibles legal, but there are limits, say RCMP

B.C. teen receives visibility boost from X-Games athlete after dirt bike stolen

“Help get this kid his bike back!”

UPDATE: TransLink disputes severity of bus delays caused by transit strike

Union says there have been 41 disruptions on Thursday

Most Read