Two Vancouver police officers bitten, scratched after ‘violent’ arrest

Police will recommend charges against a 50-year-old man

Vancouver police say two of their own are nursing cuts, scratches and bite marks after an arrest turned violent in the city’s West End Wednesday.

In a news release Thursday, police said two officers were responding to a man who was “yelling and appeared to be hallucinating” near Pacific and Thurlow streets at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the man scratched one officer’s face and head, as well as injuring her arm when the man tried to take her firearm out of its holster.

The other officer had her finger bitten, police said, as well as getting scratched.

Both were taken to hospital.

Police said a 50-year-old Vancouver man was taken to hospital before being put in jail. Criminal charges are being recommended.

