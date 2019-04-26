IIO BC head office, located in Surrey, B.C. (Independent Investigations Office of B.C. photo)

Two Vancouver police officers could face charges in crash that injured five: IIO

IIO BC requests consideration of charges against two Vancouver police officers driving two police vehicles

B.C.’s police watchdog says it will be forwarding a report to Crown counsel for consideration of charges against a pair of Vancouver police officers in connection to a crash that sent five to hospital.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. launched a 10-month investigation after a police cruiser and police van collided at the intersection of Howe and Smithe Street in the downtown core on the evening of June 29, 2018.

According to an online statement released Thursday by the IIO, the cruiser was travelling west on Smithe through the intersection when it collided with the van turning onto Smithe from Howe.

Both vehicles ended up on the sidewalk at the southwest corner of the intersection, near where two women in their 30s were walking. Both were injured.

READ MORE: Vancouver cops investigating crash between 2 police vehicles that hurt 5

The women, as well as the three police officers in the two vehicles, were taken to hospital and later released.

The IIO has requested a consideration of charges against both drivers of the vehicles. The B.C. Prosecution Service will only approve charges is there is a substantial likelihood of conviction and if prosecution is in the public interest.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Worst 10 bus routes in Metro Vancouver for rider complaints

Just Posted

De Adder named Freshman of the Week

Maple Ridge softball player a standout in the NCAA

Best Easter present of his life

Kidney donor match found for Maple Ridge man

Former Maple Ridge mayor, MLA dies

Service next week for Norm Jacobsen

Ideas sought for Maple Ridge transit corridor

Workshop May 11, B-Line here in less than 12 months

Pitt railway neighbour irked by idling trains

City faces greater problems with locomotives in future, warns resident

VIDEO: B.C.’s waving granny gets incredible send-off from school kids

Tinney Davidson has been waving at students on their way to school for over 11 years, but is moving in a month

5 to start your day

Worst 10 bus routes in Metro Vancouver released, woman, 60, charged in connection to thefts at YVR and more

One million recyclable bottles ‘lost’ daily in B.C., foundation says

387 million beverage containers didn’t make it back into the province’s regulated deposit refund system in 2017

Struggling B.C. adoption agency elects new board that intends to keep it open

The previous board announced that Choices would close May 31

Woman, 60, charged in connection to thefts at YVR

RCMP believe the foreign national is part of a larger organized theft group

Vancouver man, 19, charged in human trafficking case involving teen girl

The 16-year-old girl was reported missing and later discovered in Vancouver

Worst 10 bus routes in Metro Vancouver for rider complaints

TransLink releases list, with Route 319 at the top

Mayors, First Nations chiefs, urge ‘immediate action’ on new Massey crossing

Joint letter asks province to move up timeline, consider only eight-lane tunnel options

Bus driver assault in Vancouver once again raises safety concerns

A 49-year-old Surrey man was released on a promise to appear in court. No charge has been laid

Most Read