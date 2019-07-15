Two-vehicle collision on Maple Ridge road

A Saturday afternoon collision on Dewdney Trunk Road involved two vehicles, one of which narrowly missed a bus stop near 203rd Street.

The incident took place at about 6 p.m. and involved a pickup and a smaller car, with the pickup truck going off the road, narrowly missing the bus stop, smashing into a garbage bin and coming to rest against a wall. It’s not known if there were any injuries.

It’s not known if anyone was in the bus stop at the time of the collision.



