UPDATE: Two-vehicle incident on Abernethy Way, Maple Ridge

It appears the driver’s side airbag of the black SUV was deployed, while the back wheel broke off. (Michael Hall/THE NEWS)

Two vehicles were involved in a collision on Abernethy Way near downtown Maple Ridge on Friday at 2:50 p.m., closing the road.

Occupants of black SUV out of the vehicle, of which the back driver’s side wheel was broken off. It appeared the driver’s side airbag had been deployed.

The occupant of the blue car remained in the driver’s seat, but was conscious and being tended to by emergency responders. The car was off the road and on the grass beside the pedestrian walkway on the north side of the road.

Abernethy Way was initially closed in both directions west of 227th Street, but has since reopened in both directions.

The condition of all those involved is not known.



