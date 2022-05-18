A vehicle impounded for street racing in Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)

Two vehicles impounded after alleged street racing in Pitt Meadows

RCMP issued more than 100 traffic violation tickets in the city last month

Ridge Meadows RCMP have impounded two cars after an alleged street racing incident in Pitt Meadows last weekend.

The RCMP had received complaints about speeding and dangerous driving, and were doing extra enforcement through the Road Safety Traffic Team (RSTT).

On May 14, an RSTT member was patrolling in an unmarked police car, and at about 8:30 p.m. observed two vehicles lined up side by side in the 19000 block area of Airport Way in Pitt Meadows.

The cars, a 2022 Infiniti Q50 and a 2021 Audi A4, took off at a high rate of speed, driving westbound beside each other on the two-lane road.

The officer stopped both cars, the drivers were issued violation tickets, and the vehicles were impounded for seven days.

“These two drivers were not thinking of anyone but themselves. How would their families feel, or worse yet, the families of an innocent bystander feel, if their reckless driving caused a fatality,” said Cpl. Julie Klaussner.

Police in Pitt Meadows issued 50 traffic violation tickets in March and 116 traffic violation tickets in April.

“Our traffic members will continue to be throughout the community in both marked and unmarked police cars and we have zero tolerance for this dangerous driving behavior,” said Klaussner.

