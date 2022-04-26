The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Mounties say three people died in a house fire northwest of Edmonton on the weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Mounties say three people died in a house fire northwest of Edmonton on the weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Two women, one man dead in house fire northwest of Edmonton

Gunn area fire not considered suspicious, likely to have started on a stove

Mounties say three people died in a house fire northwest of Edmonton on the weekend.

Parkland RCMP say they responded early Sunday to a report of a fire at a home in Darbyson Estates near Gunn, Alta.

The home was engulfed in flames when officers arrived.

Police say multiple people were believed to be at the residence, and the bodies of two women and a man were found inside once the fire was put out.

Const. Sarah Williams says the dead have been tentatively identified, but that won’t be confirmed until autopsies have been completed.

She says the fire isn’t considered suspicious and a preliminary investigation suggests it is likely to have started on a stove.

—The Canadian Press

fire

Previous story
Williams Lake First Nation to hold referendum on $135 million federal settlement

Just Posted

Releasing chum fry into Kanaka Creek at Goodbye Chums. (Ross Davies/Special to The News)
Families welcomed back to Goodbye Chums in Maple Ridge

Artist Cindy Johnston, left, shows off her art. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows artists will be opening their studios once again for Mother’s Day

Maple Ridge Artistic Swim Club members in competition. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Artistic Swim Club members make a splash

A memorial was put up by the tracks at 272 Street and Lougheed Highway, where a woman was killed last week. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Maple Ridge train crash victim identified