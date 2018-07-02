Two women plucked from Alouette Lake

Crisis was averted when struggling swimmers were pulled out of the water in Golden Ears park Monday.

An air ambulance was called off as a drowning disaster was averted on Alouette Lake today.

Emergency crews were deployed to Golden Ears Provincial Park early Monday afternoon, when a number of calls came in reporting swimmers were in distress in the middle of the popular boating lake.

Fortunately the two struggling women were plucked from the water and taken to the park boat launch – where they could be checked out and reportedly fine.

Police were on scene, but other emergency responders (paramedics, firefighters, and search and rescue) were called off before making it up to the 62,000-hectare mountainous park and travel up the lengthy distance past the camping area to the beach.

Alouette Lake is popular for swimming, windsurfing, water skiing, canoeing, fishing – but most of all boating. Between the lake, campgrounds, and hiking trails, this park is often so packed on summer weekends that park rangers have to close the gates and limit access.

• more to come