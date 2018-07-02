(Black Press files)

Two women plucked from Alouette Lake

Crisis was averted when struggling swimmers were pulled out of the water in Golden Ears park Monday.

An air ambulance was called off as a drowning disaster was averted on Alouette Lake today.

Emergency crews were deployed to Golden Ears Provincial Park early Monday afternoon, when a number of calls came in reporting swimmers were in distress in the middle of the popular boating lake.

Fortunately the two struggling women were plucked from the water and taken to the park boat launch – where they could be checked out and reportedly fine.

Police were on scene, but other emergency responders (paramedics, firefighters, and search and rescue) were called off before making it up to the 62,000-hectare mountainous park and travel up the lengthy distance past the camping area to the beach.

Alouette Lake is popular for swimming, windsurfing, water skiing, canoeing, fishing – but most of all boating. Between the lake, campgrounds, and hiking trails, this park is often so packed on summer weekends that park rangers have to close the gates and limit access.

• more to come

 

(Black Press files)

Previous story
6 children injured in Idaho mass stabbing
Next story
B.C. artist killed in explosion in Cabo San Lucas

Just Posted

UPDATE: Female driver injured in targeted shooting in Pitt Meadows

Old Dewdney Trunk Road closed in both directions while police investiaged.

Two women plucked from Alouette Lake

Crisis was averted when struggling swimmers were pulled out of the water in Golden Ears park Monday.

Riverside study shows need for a new Iron Horse in Maple Ridge

Youth being exploited and disconnected by lack of safe house

On Community: Connecting families affected by autism

As a community, we can do better.

Good Reads: Maple Ridge library in motion

Summer Reading Club and other activities.

Garibaldi music student accepted to Berklee College of Music

Timothy Ro wants to be a composer, songwriter.

B.C. artist killed in explosion in Cabo San Lucas

The West Kelowna woman died in an accidental gas explosion at resort

Bad dates take two B.C. women on a story telling adventure

Pair of Vancouver authors reveal outrageous dating stories in new book Girl It’s Not You (it’s definitely him)

6 children injured in Idaho mass stabbing

6 of the 9 people injured in stabbing rampage were children

New Brunswick couple followed by great white shark

Woman recounts close encounter with great white shark as terrifying

Miss BC winners crowned tonight in grand finale showcase

Follow Black Press for live coverage of the Miss BC, Mrs. BC and Miss Teen BC finals in Fort Langley

Harvey Weinstein accused of forcible sex act by third woman

The new charges involve allegations against the Hollywood mogul from 2006

Jumbo resort court ruling could take months

Judge mulling ‘substantially started’ decision that halted construction for proposed ski resort.

PM addresses groping allegation of Creston reporter

Trudeau says he doesn’t recall ‘negative interactions’

Most Read