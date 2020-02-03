Two young men found dead, third still missing in Sooke

A.J. Jensen, Cory Mills, and Eric Blackmore were last seen Friday night

This is the scene on Sooke River Road Sunday evening. Crews earlier recovered two bodies. (Susan Keith/Submitted)

The community of Sooke on southern Vancouver Island is grieving after the discovery of two bodies believed to be two of three men missing since Friday night.

Their families of Cory Mills, Eric Blackmore and A.J. Jensen, all 20 years old, gathered at the RCMP station on Sunday afternoon following the discovery of the bodies, whose identities are unclear.

“Way too young, absolutely heartbreaking,” said resident Cory Payne.

The three men were last seen at a home in Sooke on Friday night around 11 p.m. They were in a 2004 blue Dodge Dakota and it was unclear where they going.

Their disappearance triggered a community-wide search, with dozens, if not hundreds, of residents joining police officers to scour neighbourhoods, popular hiking spots, and back roads. Some volunteers drove as far as Port Renfrew and Cowichan Lake.

On Sunday afternoon, a team in a helicopter spotted the trio’s blue truck near Sooke River Road.

The bodies of two of the men were recovered, said RCMP, while the search for the third continues with the help of Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue.

The B.C. coroner’s service is also investigating to determine how, when and by what means the men came to their deaths, police said.

“How sad it is for those families tonight,” said Susan Keith, who lives in the area. “How I wish it could have been a better outcome. I can see the river through the trees and it’s so high.”

