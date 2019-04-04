(Wikimedia Commons)

U.S. doctor convicted in ‘ski rage’ attack on boy

Authorities have said Samuel Caruthers punched the boy and stabbed him with a ski pole

A doctor accused of attacking a 12-year-old boy in a “ski rage” incident at a northern New Jersey resort has been convicted of child endangerment and other counts.

But a Sussex County jury also acquitted Samuel Caruthers of aggravated assault and a weapons charge.

The 47-year-old Caruthers could face up to seven years in prison when he’s sentenced next month. But the doctor’s lawyer says they will appeal the “contradictory” jury verdict.

Authorities have said Caruthers punched the boy and stabbed him with a ski pole in February 2016. That came after the youth fell into Caruthers and his then-10-year-old son while snowboarding on the bunny slope at the Mountain Creek resort in Vernon.

The youth suffered minor injuries in the attack. He said the collision was an accident.

READ MORE: Florida man believed he was ‘half-man, half-dog’, says doctor

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Legacies of Broncos bus crash include truck safety, seatbelts and organ donation
Next story
Traffic calming coming to Park Road corridor in Pitt Meadows

Just Posted

Traffic calming coming to Park Road corridor in Pitt Meadows

Work to begin at Harris Road and 124 Avenue

Junior Olympian indoor archery championships in Maple Ridge

Sunday at the Leisure Centre gym.

Maple Ridge featured in upcoming TIC play Deathtrap

Play runs April 4 to 20 in Langley

Opinion: ‘No one in Maple Ridge wants a tent city’

‘I believe Burnett Street will be quiet.’

Vancouver drag queen to do story time in Maple Ridge

Mina Mercury will be at the launch of Seedibles Café

Is that Yogi Bear? Couple leaves picnic on B.C. beach as uninvited bear moves in

‘Grab the wine, honey, we’ve got company’

B.C. speculation tax holdouts should talk to city hall, minister says

Deadline to file exemption was April 1, bills start going out in June

23rd case of measles in B.C. confirmed in Greater Victoria

The new case brings at least two measles exposure sites in Central Saanich

Plan to put hydrogen trains on interurban line from Surrey to Chilliwack picks up speed

Group pitching 99-kilometre, 90-minute route with 12 stops that they say would serve 1.2M people

Want cheap gas? Smithers sees lowest prices in B.C. as south coast reaches record highs

It cost 121 cents per litre in Smithers Thursday, a stark contrast to 163 cents spotted in Metro Vancouver

Northern B.C. Sikh community donates thousands to charity after sale of temple

The building, which can hold up to 400 people, was bought by locals for $180,000

Homeless man recovers from lung surgery with Cloverdale community’s help

Cloverdale community fundraises to help find a temporary home for ‘Irish’ as he recovers from surgery

Man charged with sex assault in B.C. involving girls under age of 10

Wesley Clarkson has been charged with alleged offences in New Westminster, Penticton and Naramata

B.C. herring fishery ends for another season, controversy over catch continues

Critics say 75,000 people signed a petition calling for an end to the herring fishery in the Strait of Georgia

Most Read