U.S. helicopter tracks border-running truck to Metro Vancouver

Five-tonne truck rolls over, suspect in custody

A motorist who blasted through Peace Arch border crossing this afternoon in Surrey is in custody after a five-tonne truck rolled over in north Maple Ridge.

Surrey RCMP say the truck ran the border at about 1:20 p.m.

RCMP located the vehicle in the Cloverdale area and tried to stop the vehicle, but it continued northbound over the Golden Ears Bridge.

“The vehicle failed to stop. It was not being pursued by ground members but was under aerial observation by the helicopter from the U.S.,” said Cpl. Elenore Sturko, with Surrey RCMP.

The helicopter had been tracking the vehicle south of the line and followed it as it made its way north.

“There are protocols that are in place which we work within and those protocols and policies were actually adhered to, which allows for us to have this sort of coordination between Canadian and American agencies,” said Sturko.

Sturko said U.S. agencies had been following the vehicle before it crossed into Canada.

more to follow.

Previous story
B.C. attorney general doesn’t name Drake, but says casino rules apply to all
Next story
B.C. residents accused in ‘honour killing’ appeal extradition to India

Just Posted

U.S. helicopter tracks border-running truck to Metro Vancouver

Five-tonne truck rolls over, suspect in custody

B.C. residents accused in ‘honour killing’ appeal extradition to India

Two face conspiracy to commit murder charge of Pitt Meadows student in 2000

RCMP investigating alleged home invasion in Maple Ridge

Firearm discharged, but no one injured.

Zap-strapped dead cat killed by predator

B.C. SPCA reveals necropsy results.

Looking Back: ‘Because he died that day’

Tthis Remembrance Day marks the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Poppy taggers desperately needed in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

At least 30 taggers are needed to fill the gaps

B.C. attorney general doesn’t name Drake, but says casino rules apply to all

Drake claims he was prevented from gambling at the Parq Vancouver casino

USOC moves to shut down USA Gymnastics after Nassar scandal

The announcement comes only days after the U.S. team brought home nine medals from the World Championships

Port Coquitlam worker accused of re-selling city pipes for profit

Municipality alleged its staff was selling piping as scrap metal and pocketing the profits

Hope transforms into the set of horror-thriller starring Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons

Made-in-B.C. feature film is shooting in Burnaby, Langley, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Squamish

B.C. farmland changes target ‘mansions,’ dumping waste

Minister Lana Popham confirms two-zone agricultural land reserve ending

On eve of U.S. midterms, not all women are mobilized against Trump

The Democratic Party hopes to take control of the House of Representatives

Canada Revenue Agency ‘going after’ refugees: NDP MP Jenny Kwan

A family of Syrian refugees in British Columbia got a tax bill for $27,000

‘We don’t quit’: Early season success no surprise for Vancouver Canucks players

The squad’s top five scorers are all 25 or younger

Most Read