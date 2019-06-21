A woman uses her computer keyboard to type while surfing the internet in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, December, 19, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

U.S. Justice Department alleges fraud, money laundering against 4 from Vancouver firm

Indictment alleges the defendants knew that many mass-mail clients were sending fraudulent notifications

Four executives of a Vancouver-based payment-processing firm have been charged in what the U.S. Department of Justice says was a massive fraud scheme.

ALSO READ: B.C. estimates $7 billion laundered in 2018, $5 billion in real estate

The U.S. department announced conspiracy, fraud and money laundering charges against the partner owners and top managers of PacNet Services Ltd., alleging it was “the payment processor of choice” for companies that mailed large volumes of fake notices to lure alleged victims.

The department says in a news release that Roseanne Day and Robert Davis were part owners and top managers of PacNet, while Genevieve Frappier and Miles Kelly worked in the marketing or compliance departments.

Jody Hunt, the assistant attorney general for the department’s civil division, says the four are charged with enriching themselves by helping those who took money from elderly and otherwise vulnerable victims.

The indictment alleges the defendants knew that many mass-mail clients were sending fraudulent notifications to consumers in the U.S. and around the world, and that the defendants made about $15 million each in the last three years the company was in operation.

None of the four accused or their lawyers could immediately be reached for comment

Vancouver police say in a release that it began investigating PacNet in October 2016 after a request for assistance from U.S. law enforcement.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Court allows Ontario township to keep road name of ‘Swastika Trail’
Next story
Initiative provides mental health for younger kids

Just Posted

Initiative provides mental health for younger kids

Youth Wellness Centre has a new temporary home

On to Prague with Junior Team Canada

Ball hockey players from Ridge Meadows association

Mission Thrift Store turns 20 in Maple Ridge

$6,000 in cash and a Cloisonné vase two of the interesting finds over the past two decades

Maple Ridge MP, political opponents spout about pipeline expansion

Too slow for Conservative, step backward says Green

Yennadon site could become employment lands

Maple Ridge planners looking at commercial/industrial development

WATCH: Chinook go free at the ARMS Father’s Day Fish Release

The annual release has been taking place for about 20 years

Father and son unveil reconciliation pole in B.C. on Indigenous Peoples Day

MP Jody Wilson-Raybould, a member of the We Wai Kai Nation on Vancouver Island, was at the event

B.C. judge rejects jail time for man with disabilities caught in Creep Catchers sting

Kamloops man Loyd Fawcett engaged online with what turned out to be a member of the vigilante group

UNBC researcher leads study on cannabis-impaired driving

Dr. Russ Callaghan hypothesizes increased motor vehicle collision injuries among young people

Delta police looking for witnesses, video of fatal Deltaport Way crash

One man was killed in a fiery crash involving two semi-trailers on Thursday, June 13

Surrey RCMP warned of ‘huge public protest’ if it raises Pride flag

Kari Simpson, director of CultureGuard, sent a letter to RCMP brass urging ‘immediate reconsideration’

‘Mammatus’ clouds spotted over Kamloops during thunderstorm

Clouds are indicative of violent updrafts and down drafts, an Environment Canada meteorologist says

Inuit sue feds over experiments that included skin grafts

Plaintiffs allege they were also prodded with sharp instruments to assess their reaction to pain

Just over 50% of British Columbians agree with Trans Mountain project approval: poll

Twenty-two per cent of British Columbians said they aren’t sure if the pipeline will be built or not

Most Read