Mexican security officers open the main gate of the international border bridge that connects Del Rio, Texas and Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, after its partial reopening Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. A new trilateral poll suggests U.S. residents are far more worried about reopening the land border with Mexico than they are about letting Canadians drive into the country.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Fernando Llano

U.S. residents fear reopened Mexican border more than Canadian one, poll suggests

Leger finds 29 per cent of U.S. respondents were fearful about the Canada-U.S. border

A new poll suggests U.S. residents are far more worried about reopening the land border with Mexico than they are about letting Canadians drive south.

The poll, conducted by Leger for the University of Manitoba and Metropolis North America, found just 29 per cent of U.S. respondents were fearful about the Canada-U.S. border.

By comparison, 52.2 per cent of the survey’s 3,714 American participants said they were very or somewhat worried about relaxing land travel restrictions between the U.S. and Mexico.

Non-essential land travel into the U.S. has been prohibited since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Those restrictions, which have been renewed on a monthly basis ever since, are scheduled to expire Oct. 21.

Canada began allowing fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents to cross the land border in August.

—The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

