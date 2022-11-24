UBCO, many other universities, and Lululemon are working on more comfortable athletic fabric. (Photo - UBCO/Contributed)

UBCO, many other universities, and Lululemon are working on more comfortable athletic fabric. (Photo - UBCO/Contributed)

UBC Okanagan working with Lululemon to create next-generation fabric

Other collaborators include UBC, Swiss Federal Laboratories

Are you tired of sweaty armpits and your athletic gear becoming too clingy when working out? You don’t have to worry much longer.

UBC Okanagan (UBCO) has partnered with Vancouver-based athletic clothing company Lululemon to develop a next-generation fabric to keep people warm, dry and comfortable, no matter the temperature or level of exercise.

“Creating a functional material that can address thermophysiological comfort—maintaining thermal regulation by the exchange of heat and moisture from the skin to the environment—has long been a goal of activewear companies,” said UBCO’s Dr. Farzan Gholamreza. “Over the past few decades, significant advances have been made in the sportswear industry to develop athletic apparel that has numerous characteristics to enhance comfort. Our latest research seeks to identify some key fabric properties that will bolster human comfort levels in active wear.”

People who are physically active generate heat that needs to be released to maintain a thermal balance. Perspiration also prevents the body from overheating by releasing heat through one’s skin. If the body didn’t dissipate heat and moisture, people would experience heat stress and/or heat exhaustion that can affect athletic and physical performance.

Through the research, they are using testing devices like sweating hot plates, cylinders and thermal manikins. Using these devices instead of people saves the study money and time while calculating the thermophysiological comfort of textiles since the work is done in the lab, not on people.

Researchers have developed a numerical model that accurately measures heat and moisture transfer between the body and the individual.

“Mathematical models combined with the simulation of the sweating torso have demonstrated that the model could help predict the comfort properties of fabrics including initial cooling, sustained cooling, cooling delay, moisture uptake and the drying time,” said Dr. Gholamreza. “Overall, the model is a helpful tool that can be widely used to predict how fabric systems protect the comfort of users under moderate to intensive physical activities.”

READ MORE: 3 people arrested following pickup chase on Coquihalla

READ MORE: Senior Vernon couple missing

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KelownaLululemonOkanaganUBCO Heat

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Firearms bill unfairly targets hunters: B.C. Wildlife Federation

Just Posted

A small airplane crashed into the ditch beside one of the runways at Pitt Meadows Regional Airport at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Plane crash at Pitt Meadows airport

Firefighter Amy Golsteyn, left, and firefighter Rob Solteiro will be holding out their boots on Saturday, Dec. 10, for the Friends In Need Food Bank and the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows firefighters to have boots out for charity

Visitors take photos of a salmon at the Kanaka Creek fish fence. (KEEPS/Special to The News)
Spawning salmon returns continue strong in Maple Ridge rivers

Hang a decoration on the Tree of Memories at the Maple Ridge Cemetery. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)
Tree of Memories at Maple Ridge Cemetery

Pop-up banner image