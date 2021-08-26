File photo

File photo

Unhappy customer starts ‘food fight’ outside Princeton hot dog truck

Police are not pursuing charges at this time

An unusual type of food fight broke out in front of a hot dog truck in Princeton, Saturday, Aug. 21.

According to police a disgruntled customer head-butted the truck’s operator. The cook then pinned the man to the ground while awaiting RCMP.

Sgt. Rob Hughes told the Spotlight that since both men engaged in a struggle “no assault charges are being pursued.” Both men involved agreed they did not want charges, he added.

The customer, who is 68 years old, purchased a hamburger from the food truck.

He returned to the concession to complain about the burger and received a refund.

On Saturday, at about 11:30 a.m., the upset diner once again visited the truck and challenged the operator to a fight.

Read More: How bad can a Princeton liquor store theft actually go?

Read More: Princeton RCMP seize bottles of grapefruit vodka from wanted man’s snow-pants

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Princeton

Previous story
IS says it targeted U.S. troops in Kabul attack
Next story
Afghanistan, pandemic cast a shadow over Liberal campaign efforts

Just Posted

July 2021 saw the highest in terms of overdose calls ever recorded in a single month across the province. (Black Press file photo)
Maple Ridge fourth highest in the province for overdose calls on Wednesday

The Seniors Activity Centres in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows have been offering 95 per cent of the classes and activities that were available before the pandemic since the beginning of August. (Google Maps)
Masks a must at the Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows Seniors Activity Centres

<em>Riceboy Sleeps</em> was written, directed, and starring Vancouver-based actor Anthony Shim. (Special to The News)
Vancouver director explores cultural identity in latest film now shooting in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Al Hogarth, president of the Chamber of Commerce for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, says businesses want more details about proof of vaccination mandate. (Priyanka Ketkar/The News)
Businesses want more details about proof of vaccination mandate