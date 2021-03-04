Unifor national president Jerry Dias speaks during a press conference in Toronto on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Dias says Air Canada is pledging passenger refunds as negotiations over federal aid for airlines drag on. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

Unifor national president Jerry Dias speaks during a press conference in Toronto on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Dias says Air Canada is pledging passenger refunds as negotiations over federal aid for airlines drag on. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

Unifor president says Air Canada pledging passenger refunds as aid negotiations drag on

Ottawa has put reimbursement of travellers on the table in exchange for financial relief for airlines

Unifor president Jerry Dias says Air Canada is promising to refund passengers whose flights were cancelled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dias says the airline has made the commitment repeatedly during negotiations with the federal government over an aid package for the battered sector.

He says he spoke with Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau last night, confirming the pledge.

Dias says roughly 4,000 of the union’s 15,000 aviation workers remain fully employed a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, lending urgency to discussions in Ottawa.

Air Canada and the Finance Department did not respond immediately to questions about the refund commitment.

Ottawa has put reimbursement of travellers on the table as a key demand in exchange for financial relief for airlines, on top of asking carriers to maintain regional routes.

ALSO READ: WestJet to lay off undisclosed number of pilots amid labour negotiations

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Air CanadaCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Blind spot leaves Victoria airport’s new $4.3-million taxiway extension unusable
Next story
Three years after Broncos bus crash, Logan Boulet still inspiring organ donation

Just Posted

Haven Vivero, bottom right, took first place in the monthly Monologue Slam Canada contest. (Facebook/Monologue Slam Canada)
Maple Ridge boy takes top spot in monologue competition

Haven Vivero started acting when he was six

The site of the former Hammond Cedar sawmill is being investigated by developer Conwest developments. (The News files)
Developer investigating former Hammond Cedar site

Vancouver-based Conwest in talks with Interfor to buy riverfront property

Mayor Bill Dingwall said grant will go a long way to ensure the risks and hazards of wildfires are minimized in Pitt Meadows. (News files)
Pitt Meadows receives grant for wildfire resiliency planning

City awarded $50,000 as part of provincial program designed to reduce risk and impact of wildfire

School board chair Korleen Carreras, left, is looking forward to receiving input for the 2021/2022 preliminary budget. (The News files)
Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows school board expecting COVID will impact budget

Work being done now on 2021/2022 preliminary budget

Last month there was a COVID-19 variant at Maple Ridge’s Garibaldi secondary. (Neil Corbett/The News)
COVID-19 rapid response teams to assist school districts

Little in-school transmission in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows says Carreras

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry pauses for a moment as she gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for British Columbia in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
7 additional deaths and 542 new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

Provincial health officials reported 18 new COVID-19 cases linked to variants of concern

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon speaks in the B.C. legislature, describing work underway to make a small business and tourism aid package less restrictive, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. extends deadline for tourism, small business COVID-19 grants

Business owners expect months more of lost revenues

Anti-pipeline protests continue in Greater Vancouver, with the latest happening Thursday, March 4 at a Trans Mountain construction site in Burnaby. (Facebook/Laurel Dykstra)
A dozen faith-based protestors blockade Burnaby Trans Mountain site in prayer

The group arrived early Thursday, planning to ‘block any further work’

Mid day at the Vancouver Port Intersection blockade on March 3, organized by the Braided Warriors. (Zoë Ducklow photo)
Anti-pipeline blockade at Vancouver intersection broken up by police

Demonstraters were demanding the release of a fellow anti-TMX protester

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Government of B.C.)
INFOGRAPHIC: How one pub trivia night can lead to nearly 300 COVID-19 exposures

One person with COVID-19 led to dozens of new cases

Backcountry skiers are dwarfed by the mountains as they make their way along a mountain ridge near McGillivray Pass Lodge located in the southern Chilcotin Mountains of British Columbia, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2012. Avalanche Canada has issued a special warning to people who use the backcountry in the mountains of western Alberta and eastern British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Avalanche Canada special warning for mountains in western Alberta, eastern B.C.

Avalanche Canada also says everyone in a backcountry party needs essential rescue gear

A recently finished $4.3-million taxiway extension at the Victoria International Airport (not pictured) is unusable because of a blind spot. (Black Press Media file photo)
Blind spot leaves Victoria airport’s new $4.3-million taxiway extension unusable

Solution has been put on hold by COVID-19 pandemic, says airport authority

The City of Vancouver estimates there are 3,500 Canada geese in the city right now, and that number is growing. (Bruce Hogarth)
Help tame Vancouver’s Canada goose population by reporting nests: park officials

The city is asking residents to be on the lookout so staff can remove nests or addle eggs

Most Read