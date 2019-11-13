Corrections officers protest at Fraser Regional Correctional Centre earlier this year. THE NEWS/files

Union protests rising violence in B.C. prisons

Noon-hour event at Alouette Correctional Centre for Women

After setting up with signs and giving speeches in front of Fraser Regional Correctional Centre in February last year, and again in February 2019, correctional officers are speaking out again on Thursday, outside the Alouette Correctional Centre for Women, in Maple Ridge.

The goal of the noon-hour protest is “to bring attention to the rapidly increasing rate of incidents of violence against correctional officers,” a B.C. Government Employees’ Union release said Wednesday.

It said that last year, there were 124 assaults on correctional officers in B.C. jails and that the number of assaults on guards has risen every year, for the past five years.

Officers routinely face attacks with urine and feces, along with verbal threats, said Dean Purdy, BCGEU vice-president. They also have to witness inmate suicides, assaults, slashings, and riots.

In February of this year, guards protested the firing of eight fellow officers following an incident at Fraser Regional in September 2017.

The union called that wrongful dismissal took the case of six of those members to labour arbitration.

Four corrections officers were charged with assault in connection with that incident.

Before 2001, the inmate-to-staff ratio in B.C. prisons was capped at 20 prisoners for every one gaurd. Now, the ratio is 72 to one, Purdy said.

Thursday’s protest is part of a series that will take place outside B.C. prisons to raise awareness of the issue, said Holly Reid, with the union.


Most Read