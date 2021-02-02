Union reaches ‘tentative agreement with Canada Line operator, avoiding TransLink disruptions

Workers did not walk off the job as scheduled Monday afternoon

The union representing Canada Line workers has reached a tentative agreement with the company that operates the service for TransLink.

According to the B.C. Government & Service Employees’ Union, a deal was reached Tuesday, nearly 24-hours after a strike was scheduled to start. The union said its workers chose not to walk off the job but that more than 40 hours of negotiations with Protrans BC lead to a tentative deal.

The previous contract expired in December 2019 and negotiations started in February of last year, according to the union. The details of the tentative agreement won’t be released until 180 Canada Line workers have the opportunity to review and vote on the deal. However, the union has said earlier that wage parity, improved sick leave and contract length were at the heart of the dispute.

READ MORE: TransLink ‘preparing for disruption’ as Canada Line union gears up for strike

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

TransLink