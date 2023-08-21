United Way BC worked together with community partners to provide blankets to wildfire evacuees at a group lodging facility in Kelowna, B.C. on Aug. 18. (United Way BC/Contributed to Black Press Media)

United Way launches B.C. recovery fund for wildfire evacuees

The organization is urging people to donate to the United for BC Wildfire Recovery Fund

The United Way is calling on British Columbians for help as they work with communities to support wildfire evacuees and those touched by the province’s worst wildfire season in history.

United Way BC launched its United for BC Wildfire Recovery Fund on Monday, Aug. 21, to mobilize resources and respond to the immediate and emerging needs.

“This is a moment when unity and support matter most,” said Michael McKnight, President and CEO of United Way BC. “Our hearts go out to all those impacted by the wildfires, and we are determined to stand alongside them throughout the journey of response and recovery.”

The group has spearheaded immediate relief measures in the past, helping provide essentials like food, water, blankets, personal care items and gas cards for evacuees.

The organization is also working closely with agencies in the community to support meal delivery initiatives for seniors who may find themselves confined indoors due to the thick wildfire smoke. They will continue to focus on supporting the comprehensive recovery and rebuilding efforts for all affected regions as the wildfire season roars on.

“We are here for the long haul,” McKnight said.

Each dollar donated will be matched by Interior Savings and Gulf & Fraser, up to $20,000.

Visit the United for BC Wildfire Recovery Fund for more details.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Mourners gather to remember the last captive southern resident orca
Next story
B.C. WILDFIRES: Non-essential travel to 6 Okanagan-area cities restricted

Just Posted

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Wider array of music expected at Maple Ridge festival

Competitors run The Gauntlet on the way to the basket. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge site of Charity Summer Games to benefit Pathfinders

Summer flowers are in full bloom in Judy and Ernie Daykin’s Maple Ridge garden, featuring a variety of long-time favourites that are enjoying the warmer weather. “This flower is called Cosmos – an older variety my grandparents grew – and Judy started from seed this flowering season,” shared Ernie, who snapped this picture. “The bees absolutely love them, always lots of bee buzzing around them. Cosmos will a constant in our gardens from now on,” he added. (Special to The News)
SHARE: New ‘old’ addition to the garden

Bruce Richards shared a picture of the sun setting recently over the Fraser River, from the shores of Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Sunset stunningly colourful