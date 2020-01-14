Candles are lit at the University of Manitoba during a vigil organized by the University of Manitoba Iranian Students Association (UMISA) for the Winnipeg victims killed in a plane crash in Iran in Winnipeg Friday, January 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Universities across Canada to hold moment of silence for Iran plane crash victims

57 Canadians were killed when Iran shot down the plain

Universities and colleges across Canada will be marking a moment of silence on Wednesday morning to remember the 57 Canadians killed in the Iran plane crash.

The Ukrainian International Airlines plane was shot down shortly after leaving Tehran last Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board. Iranian officials have since admitted the country accidentally shot down the plane and investigators, including some from Canada, are headed to Iran to learn how and why the crash happened.

VIDEO: Canadian investigators to visit site of airplane crash near Iranian capital

Many post-secondary institutions, including the University of B.C. and the University of the Fraser Valley, will hold a moment of silence at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

In a statement, UBC president Santa J. Ono asked students, staff and faculty to “please pause and remember the victims” of Flight 752. The university is mourning four of its own including alumna Niloofar Razzaghi, postdoctoral research fellow Mehran Abtahi, and siblings Zeynab Asadi Lari and Mohammadhossein Asadi Lari.

READ MORE: Iran announces arrests in plane crash as Canada, allies eye London meeting

READ MORE: People come together in Vancouver to mourn Iran plane crash victims

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Schools open today in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. man no longer faces legal problems for taking underweight bear to wildlife sanctuary

Just Posted

Schools open today in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

Area recovering after flash freeze Sunday

Letter: ‘Use washroom or change room that matches genitalia’

‘They could change their gender in a flip-flop manner.’

Snow-rain-snow cycle disrupted Maple Ridge street response

Fast-changing weather didn’t allow for brining

RCMP search for man involved in 2015 Maple Ridge stabbing

Ricky Korasak is wanted for accessory to attempted murder and accessory to aggravated assault

More than 4,000 students absent as Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows public schools stay open Monday

Environment Canada calling for more snow

UPDATE: Public schools open as Maple Ridge residents brace for the cold

Two private schools closed.

Australian identified as passenger who died on Vancouver flight diverted to Honolulu

The 38-year-old was on the Air Canada flight with his wife, another family member and five children

Universities across Canada to hold moment of silence for Iran plane crash victims

57 Canadians were killed when Iran shot down the plain

B.C. advocacy group ‘optimistic’ 2020 provincial budget will fund free birth control

‘This is a policy that B.C. voters want,’ says one AccessBC co-founder

RCMP set up checkpoint, give workers access to northern B.C. LNG pipeline

Premier says Coastal GasLink project will proceed despite opposition

Premier says he’s excited about Harry and Meghan possibly moving to B.C.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent the holidays at a secluded beachfront villa near Victoria

Iran announces arrests in plane crash as Canada, allies eye London meeting

The victims included 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians and nationals of Sweden, Afghanistan, Germany

One man dead after police-involved shooting near Lytton

Two other people in the residence were evacuated safely

Stop throwing snow to solve disputes, Trail RCMP says

The West Kootenay had a heavy dump of snow this past weekend

Most Read