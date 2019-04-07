The University of the Fraser Valley has purchased the former home of Finnegan’s Pub and the Phoenix Ballroom. Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News

University gets green light to use old Finnegan’s building for classes

Former restaurant to be repurposed for classrooms and offices

The University of the Fraser Valley’s short-term plan to create classrooms and offices in the former home of Finnegan’s Pub look set to proceed after council voiced no objections to the plan this week.

UFV bought the building for nearly $10 million last fall, with plans to use it for offices and teaching space. The university is renovating two major buildings, and the former restaurant building will provide a home for students and faculty displaced from those areas.

Those plans, though, require the city to change the allowed land use at the property. Council gave the thumbs up Monday for a temporary use permit that will allow for university business on site. Long term plans for the building have not yet been determined, and council heard that the temporary use permit was sought in order to allow for construction to begin and end by the time classes resume in the fall.

University gets green light to use old Finnegan's building for classes

