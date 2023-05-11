Potentially record-breaking temperatures exceeding 30 degrees are predicted for the Lower Mainland from Friday (May 12) through Tuesday (May 16). /File photo

‘Unseasonably high’ temperatures coming to Lower Mainland this weekend

Temperatures peaking at over 30 degrees could lead to local flooding and heat-related illnesses

Unseasonably hot weather is expected to hit the Lower Mainland this weekend, with temperatures predicted to exceed 30 degrees.

According to a special weather statement from Environment Canada, daytime highs will range from the high-20s to low-30s from Friday (May 12) through Tuesday (May 16) with overnight lows in the low to mid-teens.

The warning is in effect for areas including Metro Vancouver, Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and other areas in coastal B.C. The highest temperatures are expected on Sunday and Monday.

“Daytime highs will be 10 to 15 degrees Celsius above seasonal values while overnight lows will be five to 10 degrees above what is normally experienced this time of year,” the weather statement reads.

Environment Canada warns of an increased risk of heat-related illnesses in addition to possible local flooding due to snowpack melting and high stream flows.

“While the developing heat may result in daily temperature records being broken, it must be emphasized that the expected hot conditions will not approach those reached during the ‘Heat Dome’ of late June 2021,” the weather statement reads.

