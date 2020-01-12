Up to 20 centimetres of snow expected in parts of Lower Mainland

Higher elevation areas will see the most snow

Some parts of the Lower Mainland could see up to 20 centimetres of snow by Sunday afternoon, according to Environment Canada.

The agency said parts of Metro Vancouver could see heavy snow as outflow winds collide with northwest winds from the Strait of Georgia.

Higher elevation areas in West Vancouver, North Vancouver and Coquitlam will see the most snow, while Vancouver, Burnaby and New Westminster will see wet snow mixed with rain.

Northern Surrey and Langley will get two to four centimetres, the agency said, while the southern areas as well as Richmond and Tsawwassen will see only rain.

Strong winds are expected to continue hitting the Fraser Valley, with gusts up to 80 kilometres per hour and regular wind speeds of 30 to 50 kilometres. The region’s wind chill temperature could hit as low as -20 C, and up to 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected.

