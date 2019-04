Environment Canada issued a weather warning heading into the long weekend

Easter long weekend will begin with intense rain hitting the Fraser Valley.

Environment Canada has issued a weather warning, forecasting 40 to 70 millimetres of rainfall starting Thursday night into the next morning.

Communities near mountains, such as the North Shore and Mission, will receive the heaviest amounts. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

