Southbound traffic still crawling along as right lane closed until at least noon

UPDATE: Accident on Mission Bridge has been cleared. However road crews are still working on fixing potholes. The right lane of the bridge is still closed, slowing traffic.

According to the website DriveBC, the repairs were originally supposed to be complete by 7 a.m. Monday morning. However, reports now indicate that the right lane may be closed until noon.

Expect delays